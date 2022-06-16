A: Natalie Tomljenovic, junior, Lafayette

Led the Lancers in goals (60) and ground balls (59) and tied for the team lead in caused turnovers (30), earning All-American status. Tomljenovic used her exceptional footwork and toughness to score 27 goals during the Lancers’ late-season, eight-game winning streak that included victories over state finalists MICDS and Eureka.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
