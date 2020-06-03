A: Rebecca Welford, MICDS
A: Rebecca Welford, MICDS

Graduation year: 2015

A two-time All-American and a three-time state champion, Wellford used her explosiveness and cutting ability to score 121 goals and add 63 assists while twice leading the Rams in draw controls and ground balls. She went on to play at Washington and Lee University, where she controlled 95 draws as a junior, the third-best single-season mark in school history.

