A: Sarah Brinkmann, senior, Nerinx Hall
A: Sarah Brinkmann, senior, Nerinx Hall

Brinkmann led the Markers in goals (48), assists (22), draw controls (66), ground balls (46) and caused turnovers (17). She scored four goals in playoff games against Francis Howell and against MICDS and was an honorable mention all-state selection.

