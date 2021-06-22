A: Sarah Brinkmann, senior, Nerinx Hall Jun 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brinkmann led the Markers in goals (48), assists (22), draw controls (66), ground balls (46) and caused turnovers (17). She scored four goals in playoff games against Francis Howell and against MICDS and was an honorable mention all-state selection. 0 comments Tags Sarah Brinkmann Playoff Game Goal Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Lacrosse 2021 All-Metro girls lacrosse third team 1 hr ago