A: Steph Kelly, John Burroughs

Graduation year: 2014
The 2014 All-Metro player of the year, Kelly scored 251 goals and added 60 assists during a high school career that included 11 varsity letters and the captaining the basketball, tennis and lacrosse teams. An All-American as a sophomore, Kelly helped the Bombers reach the state semifinal round in each of her four seasons, winning titles in 2011 and 2012. She later excelled at Colorado College, where she set single-season records for both assists (61) and points (114).
