The All-American and first-team all-state selection had a strong offensive campaign with 50 goals and 76 points, which both ranked inside the area's top 15. Gaines also scooped up 54 ground balls, caused 17 turnovers and contributed 44 draw controls for an Angels team that went 16-3 and suffered a heartbreaking, last-second loss to MICDS in the state quarterfinals.