Adalia Romero, senior, Lafayette

By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Jun 23, 2023

Adalia Romero, Lafayette

Was an all-state first-team defender for the state quarterfinalist Lancers. Romero tossed in 34 goals while also contributing 57 draw controls and collecting 31 ground balls.