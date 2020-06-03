All-Decade girls lacrosse spotlight: Unflappable Chalfant helped MICDS reach new heights

The summer before her senior year, MICDS goalie Ellis Chalfant took a job at the St. Louis Zoo.
One afternoon, as she was showing a young boy how to feed a shark, the shark bit her hand.
The boy quickly scurried away to find a safer location. Chalfant looked at her bruise, laughed and kept working.
“It was a fun moment. It’s very exciting to say, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve been bitten by a shark,’” Chalfant said.
That day, the shark learned what the St. Louis lacrosse community had already figured out — it is not easy to frazzle Ellis Chalfant.
Throughout her high school career, Chalfant was the definition of a big-game performer, saving 62 percent of the shots she faced in three state championship games — all victories. She posted a career record of 48-4, a goals-against average of 5.79 and a save percentage of .533, ending her career with a remarkable 42-game winning streak against teams from Missouri.
Chalfant is the Post-Dispatch girls lacrosse player of the decade.
As a child, Chalfant dabbled in several sports, including basketball and speed skating, but fell in love with lacrosse the first time she entered the goalie crease.
“The first time I got in goal, my (youth) coach said, ‘Look me in the eyes and don’t blink,’” Chalfant said. “He threw a lacrosse ball at my helmet three times and I only flinched once. He said, ‘You’re going to be great, kid,’ and that is the last time I touched a field stick.”
Chalfant was great as a goalie in her youth but spent her freshman season at MICDS as a backup, only appearing in three games. She watched from the sidelines as John Burroughs pummeled the Rams 15-5 in the state championship game.
“I had a lot of success when I was younger and a lot of adulation, but that season, getting benched was the best thing that could have ever happened to me,” Chalfant said.
She credits that humbling experience as the catalyst for becoming a better teammate.
“At that time, I had kind of forgotten there were 11 other girls on the field, and I had made it all about me,” Chalfant said. “I learned that one person doesn’t win championships, a team wins championships, and if it is about me, it’s only about how I can help the team.”
That summer, Chalfant lifted weights, played against strong competition and worked on her technique. On the carpet in her childhood bedroom, she marked out a crease in painter’s tape, complete with dash marks, and practiced her positioning in the mirror.
She entered her sophomore season as the starter and won her first five games before John Burroughs handed the Rams a 12-10 defeat. It marked the only time Chalfant suffered a loss to a team from Missouri.
“I remember crying pretty hard after that loss,” Chalfant said.
Ursuline upset John Burroughs in the state semifinals that season, and after an impressive nine-save performance against Eureka and a scintillating 10-save performance against Ursuline, Chalfant helped MICDS capture its first state championship in five years.
"She was great, always exhibiting that calm," then-MICDS coach Traci Nelson said after the title game performance. "I've told her and I've told people that she's the best goalie in the state."
Chalfant was named 2013 Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year and entered her junior season knowing she and the Rams no longer were flying under the radar.
“Everyone wanted to take us down,” Chalfant said. “The saves I was making (in 2014) were the best shots from the best players on the best teams. I have nothing but respect for my competitors in high school because they gave me their best and I tried to give it right back.”
No opponent was tougher at that time than John Burroughs, and the teams faced off for the state championship in 2014.
Steph Kelly and Barrett Carlson, two members of the All-Decade first team, each surpassed 75 goals that season for the Bombers.
“Seeing Steph and Barrett in the championship game, that was nerve-wracking," Chalfant said. "That was the only time I was especially nervous about particular shooters.”
Chalfant was spectacular. She saved 11 of 18 shots, several of the highlight-reel variety, including an amazing cross-crease, diving stop on Carlson that Chalfant called “the best save I’ve ever made.”
“Nothing feels better than making an absolute ridiculous save,” Chalfant said.
It is hard to imagine a goalie having a better season than Chalfant had as a senior. She led the area in goals against average (4.60) and save percentage (.569) and recorded three shutouts. She earned All-American honorable mention and MICDS cruised to a third successive championship.
Recruiters came at her from all directions before she chose NCAA Division III Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in part because she knew she could make an immediate impact. Calvin had never won a conference championship before her arrival. After her junior year, it had three.
Under the bright lights, Chalfant again was fantastic in each conference championship game with 12 saves as a freshman, a shutout as a sophomore and a 15-save masterpiece as a junior.
"Ellis had a knack for rising to the occasion and always played her best when the stakes were high," Calvin coach Blake Boehm said. "As I look at who we are now, I can't help but see how Ellis has impacted our program and left her mark on who we've become."
After graduation, Chalfant returned to St. Louis and was invited by MICDS coach Kate Haffenreffer to become the Rams junior varsity coach.
But after two weeks of practice, the season was postponed and eventually canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In that (two weeks), I saw a lot of improvement in stick skills and confidence in general, and that solidified for me that I want to keep coaching for as long as I can,” Chalfant said.
Haffenreffer previously had observed Chalfant coaching during club lacrosse season and at various clinics and was impressed with her enthusiasm and lacrosse IQ.
“Ellis’ positive energy and love for the game are contagious,” Haffenreffer said. “I just knew she would be the perfect fit for our JV program.”
In a way, Chalfant already had been helping the program. While in college, she gave private lessons to current MICDS goalie Kendall Curry, who was set to make her high school debut as a freshman in the spring.
“I really appreciate being part of the All-Decade team, but the next decade is going to belong to Kendall Curry. It’s a shame that St. Louis was deprived of her this year,” Chalfant said.
Among the skills Chalfant teaches young goalies are positioning, anticipation and the ability to flinch to the ball instead of flinching away, but the skill that made her the player of the decade is not easily taught — the ability to remain unfazed even in the most nerve-wracking situations.
Just ask the shark at the St. Louis Zoo.
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Player of the decade: Ellis Chalfant, GK, MICDS
Graduation year: 2015
The 2013 All-Metro player of the year, Chalfant guarded the MICDS net for three state titles, saving 62 percent of the shots she faced in championship games. As a senior, she led the area with a 4.60 goals against average and a save percentage of .569, earning All-American honorable mention. Chalfant became a four-year starter at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and provided the backstop for three conference championships.
A: Steph Kelly, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2014
The 2014 All-Metro player of the year, Kelly scored 251 goals and added 60 assists during a high school career that included 11 varsity letters and the captaining the basketball, tennis and lacrosse teams. An All-American as a sophomore, Kelly helped the Bombers reach the state semifinal round in each of her four seasons, winning titles in 2011 and 2012. She later excelled at Colorado College, where she set single-season records for both assists (61) and points (114).
A: Annie Spewak, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2013
The recipient of the 2013 Jackie Pitts Award by U.S. Lacrosse, Spewak scored 341 goals over the span of her high school career, twice breaking the century mark with 104 goals as a junior and 116 as a senior. Spewak, who earned All-American status as a senior, had her No. 22 jersey retired by the Longhorns and continued her playing career at Robert Morris University in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.
A: Kaylon Buckner, Ladue
Graduation year: 2018
A first-team All-State performer in each of her four seasons, Buckner set Missouri records with 379 career goals and 501 career points. Her 116-goal senior campaign tied for the top amount of the decade as she earned All-American status. As a freshman at Arizona State, Buckner scored 16 goals and earned the Pac-12 defensive player of the week in her first week of play.
A: Maria Johnson, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2016
The 2016 All-Metro player of the year, Johnson scored 325 goals and added 71 assists, twice leading the area in goals. As a senior, she scored 113 times, led the Lancers to an 18-4 record and was named an All-American. Johnson took her skills to Lindenwood University, where she earned 2017 freshman of the year in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
M: Barrett Carlson, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2016
A two-time All-American and 2016 Jackie Pitts Award winner, Carlson scored 189 goals, including 76 during her sophomore season when she tied for fifth best in the area and helped the Bombers reach the state championship game. She went on to excel at Yale University, including a four-goal performance in a 16-15 victory over Harvard in 2018.
M: Cate Camenzind, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2019
The only player of the decade to earn All-American status three times, Camenzind used her outstanding quickness, craftiness and stamina to score 280 goals and add 102 assists during a stellar career. As a sophomore, she led the area in scoring with 120 points and guided the Pioneers to a state semifinal berth. She is currently a member of the Georgetown women’s lacrosse team.
A: Emily Behr, Nerinx Hall
Graduation year: 2011
A two-time All-American, Behr led Nerinx Hall to the 2010 state championship after the Markers finished as runner-up the previous two seasons. She scored 158 goals and added 92 assists in becoming the all-time leading scorer at Nerinx Hall. At Regis University in Denver, Colorado, Behr earned first team all-conference honors twice.
M: Charlotte Martin, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2012
The 2012 All-Metro player of the year, Martin was a key cog in three state championships, including the Bombers’ perfect 17-0 campaign during her senior season. She accumulated 213 goals and 86 assists during a lacrosse career that twice included All-American status. Martin was also a first-team All-Decade performer in field hockey and twice earned second team All-Big Ten honors as a member of the Northwestern University field hockey team.
D: Jennifer Williams, MICDS
Graduation year: 2018
The All-Metro player of the year in 2018, Williams scored 112 goals, dished out 45 assists and secured 216 draw controls in three seasons as a lacrosse starter, earning All-American status as a senior. She also played defense on the Rams’ ice hockey team, and her toughness and leadership transferred to the lacrosse field as a dominating force for two championships. She is currently a midfielder on the University of Vermont lacrosse team.
D: Cameron Crews, Summit
Graduation year: 2019
Anchoring a defense that surrendered only 5.52 goals per game, Crews helped Summit claim the first state championship won by a Missouri public school in 19 years in 2019. She gathered 142 ground balls and caused 79 turnovers in three seasons, becoming the first Missouri player whose primary position was defense ever to be named first-team All-American. Crews is currently a defender for the University of Alabama-Huntsville.
D: Brittney Tucker, Westminster
Graduation year: 2016
A two-time, first-team All-Metro selection, Tucker earned All-State recognition as a senior by gathering 34 ground balls, making 20 interceptions and forcing 28 turnovers while scoring four goals as a defender. Tucker gathered 114 ground balls in her career and was instrumental in a turnaround of fortune for the Wildcats as they won 27 games over her final two seasons after winning just two games in 2012.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
A: Rebecca Welford, MICDS
Graduation year: 2015
A two-time All-American and a three-time state champion, Wellford used her explosiveness and cutting ability to score 121 goals and add 63 assists while twice leading the Rams in draw controls and ground balls. She went on to play at Washington and Lee University, where she controlled 95 draws as a junior, the third-best single-season mark in school history.
A: Jackie Karl, St. Joseph's
Graduation year: 2015
The 2015 All-Metro player of the year, Karl enjoyed a senior season that included 88 goals and 60 assists, leading the area in scoring by 38 points. Battling through injuries during a multi-sport career, Karl was dynamic when healthy, scoring 221 goals, adding 149 assists and cradling 421 ground balls. Her 13 playoff goals helped St. Joseph’s capture the Class 2 championship in 2015, its first in school history.
A: Elena Gresick, Ladue
Graduation year: 2012
Gresick compiled 255 goals and 147 assists, twice leading the area in assists. As a junior, she spearheaded an attack that reeled off 22 straight wins, and her 115 goals as a senior powered the Rams to a state semifinal appearance. She went on to play field hockey for Johns Hopkins University and set a single-season school record with 10 defensive saves.
A: Olivia Proctor, MICDS
Graduation year: 2019
Despite losing most of her senior season to a knee injury, Proctor scored 165 goals and added 83 assists for her career, helping power the Rams to two state championships and a runner-up finish. She received All-American honors twice and is currently a member of the Harvard University women’s lacrosse team.
M: Melissa Menchella, Eureka
Graduation year: 2011
The 2011 All-Metro player of the year, Menchella led the area with 96 goals and 116 points, leading Eureka to the state semifinals. Despite playing only two seasons, she is the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer with 156 goals and 186 points. Menchella continued her scoring touch at Lindenwood University, where she became the Lions’ all-time leading scorer, had her No. 22 retired and had a bobble head day in her honor. She is now the coach at Eureka.
M: Whitney Williamson, MICDS
Graduation year: 2017
The 2017 All-Metro player of the year, Williamson improved her offensive production every season, concluding in a 42-goal, 20-assist season as a senior. The Rams compiled a 63-8 record, three championships and one state runner-up finish during her four seasons. She went on to play field hockey at Northwestern University.
M: Paige Salthouse, Ursuline
Graduation year: 2014
Salthouse helped Ursuline reach the state semifinals in each of her three varsity seasons, scoring 157 goals and adding 71 assists. As a senior, she earned All-American status by scoring 82 goals, adding 31 assists and scooping an area-high 156 ground balls. Salthouse moved on to play at McKendree University, where she scored a team-high 60 goals as a sophomore.
M: Katherine Goddin, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2019
The 2019 All-Metro player of the year, Goddin collected 270 ground balls, secured 213 draws and caused 101 turnovers in her final three seasons. Her All-American senior season was highlighted by a newfound offensive prowess as she scored 97 goals and added 22 assists, leading the Lancers to an undefeated regular season and a third-place finish.
M/D: Kristen Weber, St. Joseph’s
Graduation year: 2017
The 2017 Jackie Pitts Award winner, Weber scored 43 goals, scooped 114 ground balls and caused 37 turnovers during a senior season that earned All-American status. She tallied 154 goals and 52 assists during a decorated high school career that also included being named the 2016 All-Metro field hockey player of the year. She currently plays field hockey at Holy Cross.
D: Caroline Martin, Cor Jesu
Graduation year: 2019
A first team All-Metro, All-State and 2019 Jackie Pitts Award winner, Martin gathered 116 ground balls and caused 107 turnovers in her three years as a varsity player. She was often given the assignment of slowing down the opponent’s best player, but still scored 15 career goals and helped the Chargers place third in the 2017 state tournament.
D: Molly Zuniga, St. Joseph's
Graduation year: 2013
An All-State selection in 2013, Zuniga scooped up 120 ground balls from her defensive position, placing her second in the area with 5.7 per contest. She secured 221 ground balls in her three seasons as a varsity starter and contributed five goals and seven assists, helping the Angels reach the state semifinals in 2011.
GK: Tabatha Saake, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2016
A four-year starter, Saake made 926 career saves, ranking first or second in total saves every season. As a junior, her 281 saves were 89 more than the next goalie. As a senior, she earned All-American status with 236 saves and a .559 save percentage. Saake was the starting goalie at Maryville University before the season was cut short after five games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
A: Annie Blevins, Summit
Graduation year: 2012
Blevins scored 256 goals and corralled 341 ground balls in her career. As a senior, she led the area in goals (114) and ground balls (133) and received first-team All-Metro and All-State recognition. She went on to play at Lindenwood University.
A: Rachel Kegler, Cor Jesu
Graduation year: 2016
Kegler scored 110 goals and added 46 assists in two seasons as a varsity starter, helping the Chargers claim the 2016 state championship. Named an All-American as a senior, Kegler continued her career at Butler University and scored four goals on her first five shots.
A: Katie Karl, St. Joseph’s
Graduation year: 2015
Karl scored 203 goals and added 133 assists in earning first-team All-Metro honors twice. She finished second in the area in scoring as both a junior and senior. The Angels went 31-9 over her final two seasons.
A: Katie Wendell, Marquette
Graduation year: 2018
Wendell scored 113 goals, 71 in a senior campaign that powered Marquette to 20-6 record and a state runner-up finish in 2018. She is now playing at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio, where as a freshman she scored 29 goals and led the team in caused turnovers.
M: Rebecca Cappaert, Visitation
Graduation year: 2018
Cappaert scored 157 career goals and holds the Vivettes’ record for career points with 184. As a senior co-captain, she scored 49 goals and added nine assists, leading Visitation to its first winning season in six years. She currently plays at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
M: Dana DiPasquale, Barat
Graduation year: 2014
DiPasquale scored 206 goals and added 111 assists in her career, becoming the all-time leading scorer at Barat. As a senior, she led the Eagles to a 12-2 record with an area-leading 61 assists and 135 points earning All-Metro and All-State recognition for the second time. At McKendree University, she became the school’s all-time leader in assists and points.
M: Rachel Doty, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2016
Doty scored 200 goals, collected 291 ground balls and controlled 174 draws in a three-year career that produced first-team All-Metro honors twice. As a sophomore, her 89 goals and 93 draw controls were tops in the area. She moved on to play at Ohio State, where she served as team captain this season.
M: Olivia Polk, MICDS
Graduation year: 2014
The bigger the moment, the better Polk played during a career that included successive state championships in 2013 and 2014. As a senior, she orchestrated the Rams’ offense to an undefeated season by netting 49 goals and adding 23 assists, earning first-team All-American status. Polk continued her lacrosse career at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
M: Eavan Guirl, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2020
Despite being deprived of a senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Guirl scored 156 goals, scooped up 121 ground balls and controlled 157 draws in her three seasons. Her outstanding defense along with 74 goals and 86 draw controls earned her first-team All-American status as a junior.
M/D: Mary Grace Cusumano, Villa Duchesne
Graduation year: 2017
An excellent defender, Cusumano earned All-Metro and All-State honors as a sophomore with 45 ground balls collected. She also took advantage of her time as a midfielder, scoring 65 goals, adding 41 assists and accepting 129 ground balls in three years. She is currently playing lacrosse at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
D: Corrine Condie, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2016
Condie earned first-team All-Metro honors as a junior, accruing 43 ground balls and anchoring a defense that surrendered four goals or fewer four times. In her career, she scored six goals and gathered 84 ground balls. She went on to play field hockey at Brown University.
GK: Abby Frerotte, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2013
Providing the backstop for two state championships, Frerotte earned first-team All-Metro honors twice. She compiled a 46-6 record, saved 52 percent of her shots, and posted a 5.76 career goals against average over her final three seasons. She moved on to Haverford College in Pennsylvania to play field hockey.
