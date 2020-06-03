All-Decade girls lacrosse spotlight: Unflappable Chalfant helped MICDS reach new heights
All-Decade girls lacrosse spotlight: Unflappable Chalfant helped MICDS reach new heights

From the All-Decade girls lacrosse series
The summer before her senior year, MICDS goalie Ellis Chalfant took a job at the St. Louis Zoo.

One afternoon, as she was showing a young boy how to feed a shark, the shark bit her hand.

The boy quickly scurried away to find a safer location. Chalfant looked at her bruise, laughed and kept working.

“It was a fun moment. It’s very exciting to say, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve been bitten by a shark,’” Chalfant said.

That day, the shark learned what the St. Louis lacrosse community had already figured out — it is not easy to frazzle Ellis Chalfant.

Throughout her high school career, Chalfant was the definition of a big-game performer, saving 62 percent of the shots she faced in three state championship games — all victories. She posted a career record of 48-4, a goals-against average of 5.79 and a save percentage of .533, ending her career with a remarkable 42-game winning streak against teams from Missouri.

Chalfant is the Post-Dispatch girls lacrosse player of the decade.

As a child, Chalfant dabbled in several sports, including basketball and speed skating, but fell in love with lacrosse the first time she entered the goalie crease.

“The first time I got in goal, my (youth) coach said, ‘Look me in the eyes and don’t blink,’” Chalfant said. “He threw a lacrosse ball at my helmet three times and I only flinched once. He said, ‘You’re going to be great, kid,’ and that is the last time I touched a field stick.”

Chalfant was great as a goalie in her youth but spent her freshman season at MICDS as a backup, only appearing in three games. She watched from the sidelines as John Burroughs pummeled the Rams 15-5 in the state championship game.

“I had a lot of success when I was younger and a lot of adulation, but that season, getting benched was the best thing that could have ever happened to me,” Chalfant said.

She credits that humbling experience as the catalyst for becoming a better teammate.

“At that time, I had kind of forgotten there were 11 other girls on the field, and I had made it all about me,” Chalfant said. “I learned that one person doesn’t win championships, a team wins championships, and if it is about me, it’s only about how I can help the team.”

That summer, Chalfant lifted weights, played against strong competition and worked on her technique. On the carpet in her childhood bedroom, she marked out a crease in painter’s tape, complete with dash marks, and practiced her positioning in the mirror.

She entered her sophomore season as the starter and won her first five games before John Burroughs handed the Rams a 12-10 defeat. It marked the only time Chalfant suffered a loss to a team from Missouri.

“I remember crying pretty hard after that loss,” Chalfant said.

Ursuline upset John Burroughs in the state semifinals that season, and after an impressive nine-save performance against Eureka and a scintillating 10-save performance against Ursuline, Chalfant helped MICDS capture its first state championship in five years.

"She was great, always exhibiting that calm," then-MICDS coach Traci Nelson said after the title game performance. "I've told her and I've told people that she's the best goalie in the state."

Chalfant was named 2013 Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year and entered her junior season knowing she and the Rams no longer were flying under the radar.

“Everyone wanted to take us down,” Chalfant said. “The saves I was making (in 2014) were the best shots from the best players on the best teams. I have nothing but respect for my competitors in high school because they gave me their best and I tried to give it right back.”

No opponent was tougher at that time than John Burroughs, and the teams faced off for the state championship in 2014.

Steph Kelly and Barrett Carlson, two members of the All-Decade first team, each surpassed 75 goals that season for the Bombers.

“Seeing Steph and Barrett in the championship game, that was nerve-wracking," Chalfant said. "That was the only time I was especially nervous about particular shooters.” 

Chalfant was spectacular. She saved 11 of 18 shots, several of the highlight-reel variety, including an amazing cross-crease, diving stop on Carlson that Chalfant called “the best save I’ve ever made.”

MICDS won 11-7 to earn back-to-back championships.

“Nothing feels better than making an absolute ridiculous save,” Chalfant said.

It is hard to imagine a goalie having a better season than Chalfant had as a senior. She led the area in goals against average (4.60) and save percentage (.569) and recorded three shutouts. She earned All-American honorable mention and MICDS cruised to a third successive championship.

Recruiters came at her from all directions before she chose NCAA Division III Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in part because she knew she could make an immediate impact. Calvin had never won a conference championship before her arrival. After her junior year, it had three.

Under the bright lights, Chalfant again was fantastic in each conference championship game with 12 saves as a freshman, a shutout as a sophomore and a 15-save masterpiece as a junior.

"Ellis had a knack for rising to the occasion and always played her best when the stakes were high," Calvin coach Blake Boehm said. "As I look at who we are now, I can't help but see how Ellis has impacted our program and left her mark on who we've become."

After graduation, Chalfant returned to St. Louis and was invited by MICDS coach Kate Haffenreffer to become the Rams junior varsity coach.

But after two weeks of practice, the season was postponed and eventually canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In that (two weeks), I saw a lot of improvement in stick skills and confidence in general, and that solidified for me that I want to keep coaching for as long as I can,” Chalfant said.

Haffenreffer previously had observed Chalfant coaching during club lacrosse season and at various clinics and was impressed with her enthusiasm and lacrosse IQ.

“Ellis’ positive energy and love for the game are contagious,” Haffenreffer said. “I just knew she would be the perfect fit for our JV program.”

In a way, Chalfant already had been helping the program. While in college, she gave private lessons to current MICDS goalie Kendall Curry, who was set to make her high school debut as a freshman in the spring.

“I really appreciate being part of the All-Decade team, but the next decade is going to belong to Kendall Curry. It’s a shame that St. Louis was deprived of her this year,” Chalfant said.

Among the skills Chalfant teaches young goalies are positioning, anticipation and the ability to flinch to the ball instead of flinching away, but the skill that made her the player of the decade is not easily taught — the ability to remain unfazed even in the most nerve-wracking situations.

Just ask the shark at the St. Louis Zoo.

