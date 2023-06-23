Ella Lowry loved being a gymnast, but it was exhausting.

When she found lacrosse, it was a match made in heaven.

“I was a gymnast for half my life practically. I was in the gym like 48 hours a week and I had no life,” Lowry said. “Now I'm doing lacrosse all the time, but I still have those openings and it's outside, I'm not stuffed into a building, so that's definitely nice.”

The transition to lacrosse has been a successful one for Lowry, as the Timberland rising senior capped a storybook junior campaign with a selection as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls lacrosse player of the year.

“She was a competitive gymnast and won state titles, so she was used to the pressure and competition,” said Kelley Lowry, Ella's mother and coach for the Wentzville girls lacrosse team. “I think as she grew in her lacrosse IQ, it just started to make her an all-around lacrosse player.”

Ella was part of a highly successful Wentzville squad this season that went a perfect 11-0 and was ranked as high as second with players from all four Wentzville School District schools.

They were not able to take part in the season-ending Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association playoffs due to sanctioning issues, but it was still a season to remember for Ella and her teammates.

“Our team went undefeated, so that was obviously great. Just being a part of that, I felt very fulfilled by that,” she said. “Of course, individually I played my part and did what I had to do, but it was a team effort for sure and I felt like I had that support to keep me calm throughout the season.”

Ella had the great stats to back up her highly decorated season, but it was also all the little things that helped make her a better player.

“Ella is one of our captains and she is a driving force behind the team,” Kelley said. “She's very supportive interpersonally with the players, like making sure everybody feels they have a place on the team and everybody is heard. And she is also the motivator of the team that keeps everybody going. She just sets the tone every game. It played a positive role in our season with her teammates.”

That starts with having a high IQ out on the lacrosse field, something Kelley said Ella definitely has in spades.

“If you don't have a good IQ, it's hard to succeed in games,” Ella said. “What I knew freshman year versus now my junior year, it's exponentially different. You have to do everything a certain way to be able to win. If you're not going to do stuff the correct way or know what the next move is, it's just not going to work.”

Despite not getting to play all of the other top teams in the area during the playoffs, Wentzville did play most of them during the regular season. They played each of the four teams that advanced to the state semifinals except for Eureka because that game was canceled by inclement weather.

Wentzville beat Cor Jesu, MICDS and state champion John Burroughs during regular season play, as well as other strong teams like St. Joseph's and Lafayette.

“Last year, we were in a division a little lower than we were this year. So going into this year, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, these games are going to be hard,' ” Ella said. “Our first six games was like going through a gauntlet with the toughest games all in a row. Just to do well was amazing.”

Ella had some good games against those strong teams with six goals against the Lancers and four apiece against the Bombers and Chargers. In the other games against the top teams, she got her teammates heavily involved.

“There was a couple different teams that were able to faceguard her and double-team her and shut her down at the goal a little bit, but when she was on the draw, she would just take over the draw and we just kept gaining possession,” Kelley said. “The cool part was in those games where she was shut down, for a lack of a better term, her teammates picked it up. That team unity was one of the coolest things about our season this year as was watching Ella be a leader in that team unity.”

Overall, Ella scored a team-leading 48 goals and added 14 assists for 62 points in just 11 games. She also gained 65 draw controls, collected 37 ground balls and caused 15 turnovers.

It was that overall production that netted her All-American and first-team all-state honors at the important midfield position.

“I didn't even look at it (the stats) until the very end of the season and I felt accomplished,” she said. “I did good and I feel good about how I did. That was nice to visually see.”

Ella said her speed is a huge reason as to why she was a big success in the midfield.

“The thing that always kind of puts me ahead is my speed. I'm pretty fast, so it definitely helps for all aspects — getting back on defense, driving to the hole, getting the ground ball. It's just super helpful,” she said. “And I definitely think one thing I excelled in that helped us a lot this season was the draw. That's a huge thing because that's how you start it and gain that initial possession.”

Ella's success has also been helped by having a mother who is a coach.

“Her being my mom, I'm obviously around lacrosse all the time, so I think that's also why my IQ is higher,” she said. “I'll walk in the house and she's watching a game, so I'll come in and watch it with her. We learn together and that definitely helps.”

The dynamic between being a parent and a coach can be a tricky one, but the Lowrys have been able to successfully navigate it.

“I am her coach when we are on that lacrosse field,” Kelley said. “I get to be her mom off the field, but on the field we do a really good job of I put on my coach's hat and she puts on her athlete's hat and we're there to win games. And obviously we're doing a pretty good job of it. At first, it was hard to separate the two relationships, but that was when she was younger. But now it's like no big deal.”

Ella confirmed her mother's assessment.

“We definitely have our moments, I won't lie about that,” she said, laughing. “But it was rarely in games. In games, me and her were just in game mode. Practices, it definitely came out a little bit more.”

With her senior year fast approaching and college looming in the very near future, Ella is in the middle of the process of figuring out her next step after high school graduation next spring.

“That's something she's really looking forward to,” Kelley said. “The process is something, I can tell you that. Her plans are to play at the next level. She is talking to multiple coaches and she's starting to kind of narrow it down and create a smaller list.”

Narrowing her choices down was easier said than done at first, but Ella is confident she will get to a point where she will make a firm decision.

“I'm such a picky person, so trying to narrow it down is hard,” she said. “I'm definitely learning more and more as I talk to more and more coaches. Talking and researching helps. You want to make a comfortable decision and make sure you've made the right one.”

Before then, Ella will play with many of her teammates this summer on her mom's Crossroads travel lacrosse team and she will also give back to those coming up behind her.

“She also coaches the youth league and gives private lessons, so she's looked up to as a role model for a lot of the younger kids, which is pretty awesome,” Kelley said. “That's the kind of stuff Mom likes to see.”

2023 All-Metro girls lacrosse first team Bailey Boulay, junior, Eureka It was a record-setting season for the All-American, Academic All-American and first-team all-state selection as she became Eureka's career leader in points and assists with one year still to go. Boulay became the only Wildcats player with 200 or more career points and just the second with at least 100 points in a season, as she ranked fifth in the area in goals (64), second in assists (42) and fourth in points (106) to help lead Eureka to its second consecutive Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association runner-up finish. Annie Calhoon, senior, John Burroughs Finished ninth in the area with 57 goals and 16th in points with 67. Both figures paced a dynamic Bombers squad. Calhoon had an especially strong state semifinal game against Cor Jesu with four goals and a season-tying high six points to help lead Burroughs on the way to its first state title since 2012. Was named as an All-American and first-team all-state selection. Kendall Curry, senior, MICDS Fourth-year starting goalkeeper earned her second successive All-Metro first-team and all-state first-team selections with another strong season in net, while also becoming an Academic All-American. Curry ranked second in the area with 226 saves and had a 9.33 goals against average, while compiling 10 wins to add to her final career total of 39 victories and playing every second of her three-year career. Abby Gaines, senior, St. Joseph's The All-American and first-team all-state selection had a strong offensive campaign with 50 goals and 76 points, which both ranked inside the area's top 15. Gaines also scooped up 54 ground balls, caused 17 turnovers and contributed 44 draw controls for an Angels team that went 16-3 and suffered a heartbreaking, last-second loss to MICDS in the state quarterfinals. Ava Goldson, junior, MICDS Produced an All-American, first-team all-state campaign for the Rams, who finished fourth in the state. Goldson was third in the area with 37 assists and sixth with 80 points — both team highs — while also tossing in 43 goals. She also scooped up 33 ground balls and had 10 draw controls. Kaylee Gross, senior, Eureka Was named a first-team all-state and first-team Suburban Conference Yellow Pool defender for the state runner-up Wildcats. Gross finished tied for fifth in the area with 33 caused turnovers. Marin Lally, sophomore, Marquette Produced a first-team all-state season in the midfield for a Mustangs team that fell to state champion John Burroughs in the quarterfinals. Lally led Marquette with 41 goals and 46 points. She also ranked 16th in the area with 68 draw controls and collected 29 ground balls. Anna Loeffelman, senior, Cor Jesu Produced a dominant final season for the third-place Chargers, racking up All-American, first-team all-state and Metro Women's Athletic Association player of the year honors. Led Cor Jesu with 56 goals and ranked second with 76 points. She was sixth in the area with 93 draw controls, tied for seventh with 59 ground balls and eighth with 32 caused turnovers. Loeffelman has signed to play lacrosse at Rockhurst. Kara Niewoehner, senior, Lafayette Racked up the honors with selections as an All-American, Academic All-American and a first-team all-state midfielder. Niewoehner tied for sixth in the area with 26 assists and ranked 10th with 79 points and 13th with 52 goals. She ranked fifth with 95 draw controls while also collecting 34 ground balls. Niewoehner has signed to play lacrosse at Davidson College. Adalia Romero, senior, Lafayette Was an all-state first-team defender for the state quarterfinalist Lancers. Romero tossed in 34 goals while also contributing 57 draw controls and collecting 31 ground balls. Nadia Steinle, senior, John Burroughs First-team all-state performer was a central part of the attack from the midfield for the state champion Bombers. Steinle notched 25 goals and 33 points, including a season-best four goals in Burroughs' win over Cor Jesu in the semifinals. She scooped up 52 ground balls and had 53 draw controls. Natalie Tomljenovic, senior, Lafayette Turned in a player of the year-type season for the state quarterfinalist Lancers. Tomljenovic compiled a team-leading 85 goals and 109 points to garner All-American and all-state first-team honors. She also contributed 80 draw controls, 35 ground balls and 25 caused turnovers.

2023 All-Metro girls lacrosse second team Devyn Dimovitz, junior, Parkway South Earned a nod as an all-state honorable mention attacker after a season in which she produced 42 goals and 48 points, both of which were team-highs. Dimovitz also collected 40 ground balls and caused 26 turnovers. She already has committed to play lacrosse at Maryville. Emily Griege, senior, Westminster Took game to another level in her senior season and was rewarded with an all-state honorable mention selection. Griege led area with 240 saves and compiled a 9.30 goals against average. She has signed to play ice hockey goalie at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, which is also starting a lacrosse team for which she will be the starting goalie. Addison Holm, junior, Wentzville Compiled an all-state first-team season for a Wentzville team that went 11-0 and ranked second in the state but could not play in the playoffs. Holm scored 47 goals and compiled a team-best 63 points. Maura Peters, senior, Cor Jesu Was an all-state first-team defender for the third-place Chargers. Peters caused 20 turnovers and collected 16 ground balls. Kylee Pickens, junior, Eureka Ranked second on a strong state-runner-up Wildcats squad with 33 goals, 19 assists and 52 points. Pickens also collected 32 ground balls as she was tabbed to the Yellow Conference first team and all-state second team. Reese Rafferty, freshman, John Burroughs Part of a dynamic freshman crop for the state champion Bombers. Rafferty scored 46 goals and totaled 57 points, both ranking second on the team. She was dazzling in the state final with four goals in a four-goal win over Eureka, just missing her season high of five goals. Natalie Ruffus, senior, Summit Produced an all-state first-team season at attacker for the state quarterfinalist Falcons. Ruffus led the team with 50 goals and 63 points. She has signed to play at East Stroudsburg, a Pennsylvania school that finished second in the 2022 NCAA Division II national tournament in St. Charles. Margaret Schnieders, junior, Summit Turned in an all-state first team season at defender for the state quarterfinalist Falcons. Schnieders collected 41 ground balls and caused 20 turnovers. Maddie Sineff, junior, MICDS Engineered a first-team all-state honor as a defender, collecting 46 ground balls and causing 19 turnovers. Sineff also showed a knack on the offensive side of the ball with 37 goals, third on the team, including the last-second, game-winner against St. Joseph's in the state quarterfinals. Katie Smyka, senior, Northwest Ranked second in the area this season in both goals (97) and points (120) for a Lions team that won 13 games and reached the state quarterfinals. Smyka's strong overall game also included an area-leading 98 ground balls and a fourth-best 96 draw controls, landing her an all-state honorable mention nod at midfield. Kendra Swope, junior, Francis Howell North Paced all area scorers with 102 goals and 129 points. Swope also led the area with 288 draw controls and collected 67 ground balls to lead the Knights to a 10-win season and earn her a spot in the all-state honorable mention midfield. Mia Wallis, senior, Ladue Compiled an all-state honorable mention season on the field and earned an Academic All-American nod off it. Despite being a defender, Wallis led the Rams with 56 goals and 62 points while also collecting 38 ground balls, gaining 33 draw controls and causing 24 turnovers.