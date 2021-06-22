Villa Duchesne attacker Ellie Marshall politely nodded the first time she heard the term.
She was a sophomore preparing to play a lacrosse game against John Burroughs when a Bombers’ player told her that she would be “faceguarded.”
“I didn’t know what she meant,” Marshall said.
In the ultimate show of respect, the Bombers removed a defender from her normal duties and positioned her inches away from Marshall with instructions to ignore the ball to cloak the Villa Duchesne sophomore all over the field.
“She was facing me, she wouldn’t talk and she just followed me around,” Marshall said.
“I thought, ‘This is awkward.’ ”
Having never seen the tactic employed and unsure of what to do, Marshall withdrew to a corner of the field, allowed herself to become a non-factor in the game and was held scoreless.
“It was horrible,” Marshall said. “I remember thinking, ‘I hope this never happens again.’ ”
It did happen again.
In fact, Marshall was faceguarded in every game she played as a senior this spring. But despite facing defenses specifically designed to stop her, Marshall led all area players in scoring with 137 points — 30 more than the second-highest total.
She scored 94 goals and dished out 43 assists while leading Villa Duchesne to a 16-2 record and the first Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association championship game appearance in program history.
Marshall is the 2021 Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls lacrosse player of the year.
The evolution from a player relegated to the corner of the field to a confident point-producer required patience and teamwork.
“There wasn’t a game this year that she was not faceguarded and she still scored 94 goals, which speaks for itself,” Villa Duchesne coach Sydney Tomaso said. “She learned to come out of it on her own and she taught other players how to work with her.”
One of those players was sophomore Gigi Edwards, who in her first season playing lacrosse finished second in the area with 46 assists.
Edwards credited Marshall with helping her understand how to work in tandem with a player enduring a faceguard.
“Ellie can see the whole field and she is the quarterback of our team,” Edwards said. “She guided me throughout all of my plays, and she helped me grow as a lacrosse player.”
As a freshman in 2018, Marshall scored 53 goals — 21 in her last four games. She continued that torrid pace as a sophomore, netting 38 goals in her first seven games before John Burroughs devised its faceguarding strategy to stop her.
“I still laugh about it to this day,” Marshall said. “At first it was horrible, but I learned to work with it.”
The ability to work with it eventually gave Marshall the last laugh.
She tallied at least seven points in 13 of her first 15 games this season, including pouring in 11 goals in regular season meetings against Nerinx Hall and Lafayette. Her 7.6 points per game average led the area and her 5.2 goals per game average ranked second.
“The first couple of minutes I’ll figure out how tight (the defender) is playing me, and I’ll see how hard I need to work to get out of (the faceguard),” Marshall said. “I really learned how to work myself into the play and how to make room for my teammates.”
As a sophomore, Marshall scored 88 goals and led the area in goals per game and points per game, but Villa Duchesne finished the season with a 7-8 record and easily was bounced from the playoffs in the second round by Cor Jesu 17-2.
Without a junior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marshall approached her senior season with gratitude and an increased sense of purpose. She made a concerted effort to instill confidence in new, young varsity players like Edwards and sophomore Kagan Mills.
“As an underclassman, it’s scary to shoot and the goalie gets it and now it’s a turnover, but I told them that we won’t be mad, we just need everyone to step up,” Marshall said.
That confidence became crucial during the Saints’ playoff run.
Edwards scored three goals in a playoff win against Parkway Central, Mills scored four times in a quarterfinal victory against Parkway West and senior Izzy Cancila deposited four into the cage in a state semifinal win over Lafayette.
“Someone would always step up," Marshall said. "They got more confident as the season went on and we started playing much better. It was really enjoyable."
Villa Duchesne rode a 14-game winning streak into the state championship game, where MICDS devised the ultimate plan to stop Marshall — to not allow the Saints to possess the ball.
The Rams won 17 successive draws and allowed Marshall one goal, one assist and plenty of idle time waiting behind the restraining line in an 11-6 victory to secure their sixth championship in eight seasons.
The Saints’ runner-up finish ended a remarkable three years for Marshall, who scored 235 goals, added 93 assists and collected 105 ground balls while captaining Villa Duchesne into uncharted territory.
This fall, Marshall will attend the University of Mississippi and major in special education. At first, she does not plan to play lacrosse in any capacity due to injuries to both of her feet in need of healing.
“I am getting injured a lot, but I love lacrosse, and I don’t think I’m ready to be done yet,” Marshall said.
While she rests her feet, Marshall plans to engage in another favorite activity — completing puzzles.
She has the satisfaction of knowing her most challenging puzzle — how to defeat a faceguarding defense — already has been solved.
2021 All-Metro girls lacrosse first team
A: Ellie Marshall, senior, Villa Duchesne
An all-American and all-state selection, Marshall led the area with 137 points, ranking second in goals (94) and third in assists (43). The Metro Women’s Athletic Association player of the year accrued at least seven points in 13 of her first 15 games, leading the Saints to a 16-2 record and the first state championship game appearance in program history.
A: Riley King, senior, John Burroughs
The Metro Conference player of the year, King scored 73 goals, averaged 4.8 ground balls per game and caused 49 turnovers, earning all-American and all-state honors. King’s crowning achievements came against top competition, tallying 11 points against third-place finisher Marquette and forcing 10 turnovers against state runner-up Villa Duchesne.
A: Allison Fields, senior, Cor Jesu
Earning all-American and all-state honors, Fields tied for fourth in the area with 98 points (69 goals, 29 assists), including an eight-goal explosion in a playoff win against Pattonville and a nine-point outburst against John Burroughs. Fields’ combination of service, leadership and academic success also earned her the coveted Jackie Pitts Award in the region.
A: Maggie Lawton, senior, Ladue
An all-American and all-state selection, Lawton scored at least three goals in 14 of her 18 games. She ranked eighth in the area in goals scored (72), which included an eight-goal blitz against Lafayette, and she placed ninth in total points (89) while helping Ladue earn a 14-4 record and a state quarterfinal appearance.
M: Livie Warren, senior, MICDS
A dynamic player on offense, defense and around the draw circle, Warren scored 51 goals and played a pivotal role in the undefeated championship season for the Rams. An all-American, academic all-American and all-state selection, Warren thrived when hustle and tenacity were required, earning 59 draw controls and scooping 36 ground balls.
M: Addie Bitting, senior, Ladue
A wizard with a draw stick, Bitting led the area with 134 total draw controls (7.44 per game) and earned all-American and all-state honors. She controlled at least five draws in 17 of 18 games and led Ladue in scoring with 60 goals and 85 points. Bitting will continue her playing career at the University of Indianapolis.
M: Sam Pruitt, senior, Marquette
An all-state selection, Pruitt led the Mustangs in goals (77), points (93) and draw controls (58), while helping Marquette earn a third-place finish in the MSLA tournament. In the four games Pruitt tallied at least seven points, two occurred in playoff victories over Westminster and Lafayette. She will continue playing at Missouri Western University.
M: Olivia Rickers, junior, MICDS
Rickers led the MSLA champion Rams in goals (53), assists (16), ground balls (45) and draw controls (64), earning all-state recognition. Rickers saved her best performance for the biggest stage with seven goals, six draw controls, five ground balls and four caused turnovers in the MSLA championship game against Villa Duchesne.
M: Lauren Barron, senior, Parkway West
An all-state performer, Barron ranked sixth in the area with 75 goals and scored at least five goals in a game nine times. Her knack for winning draws, causing turnovers and scoring goals in crunch time helped the Longhorns go 6-1 in one-goal games and earn a berth in the quarterfinal round of the MSLA tournament.
M/D: Ella Durrill, senior, MICDS
The versatile Durrill solidified the MICDS defense to start games, then moved into the draw circle to control play from there. The all-state and all-academic selection stuffed the stat sheet with 50 draw controls, 42 ground balls and nine interceptions but was equally effective on offense, scoring 31 goals for the undefeated Rams.
D: Caitlin Struckhoff, senior, Cor Jesu
Struckhoff spearheaded a defensive rebirth that transformed the Chargers from a 1-5 record to a nine-game winning streak and a state quarterfinal appearance. An all-state defender, Struckhoff led Cor Jesu with 43 caused turnovers, 31 ground balls and 16 interceptions while adding 64 draw controls.
G: Kendall Curry, sophomore, MICDS
In her first season as Rams goalie, Curry led the area with a .650 save percentage and a 4.31 goals against average, backstopping MICDS to 16 wins and an undefeated season. An all-state selection, Curry stopped at least 10 shots in seven games, including saving 30 out of 35 in successive wins over John Burroughs and St. Joseph’s.
2021 All-Metro girls lacrosse second team
A: Sophia Scheller, senior, Lafayette
An all-state performer, Scheller scored consecutive overtime game-winning goals in playoff triumphs over Eureka and John Burroughs to propel Lafayette to the state semifinals. She placed eighth in the area with 35 assists and will play at McKendree University next season.
A: Ava Goldson, freshman, John Burroughs
Goldson scored 19 goals and added 33 assists, serving as the second-leading point producer on a John Burroughs team that won nine of its first 10 games. An all-state selection, she tallied at least five points in seven games, including both Bombers playoff games.
A: Julie Comeau, senior, Marquette
Comeau scored 27 of her 56 goals in the Mustangs’ final seven games, including a six-goal outburst against Villa Duchesne. An all-state selection and academic all-American, Comeau scored on all seven shots attempted during state semifinal games against MICDS and Lafayette.
M: Izzy Cancila, senior, Villa Duchesne
With her elite speed and scoring ability, Cancila put the Villa Duchesne offense in high gear. An all-state selection, Cancila scored 57 goals and dished out 23 assists. She was equally strong in the midfield with 42 ground balls and 41 draw controls.
M: Grace Pottebaum, junior, John Burroughs
Pottebaum placed second in the area, collecting 120 ground balls for an average of eight per game. She scored 29 goals, added 20 assists and earned all-state recognition. Pottebaum will play field hockey at UNC-Chapel Hill upon graduation.
M: Megan Leahy, senior, Parkway West
An all-state selection and academic all-American, Leahy was one of two area players to exceed 100 draw controls (103). She led the Longhorns with 62 ground balls and 20 assists while scoring 43 goals, including four in the final 90 seconds in a dramatic 12-11 victory over Ladue.
M: Garner Hostnik, junior, Villa Duchesne
An all-state performer, Hostnik led the Saints in draw controls (98) and ground balls (60). She contributed at least one goal in 15 of the Saints’ 18 games, and her all-around excellent play helped Villa Duchesne reach its first state title game in school history.
M: Ansley Hails, junior, Lafayette
Led the Lancers in goals (37), ground balls (57), draw controls (67) and caused turnovers (36). Her five goals and eight draw controls against John Burroughs in the state quarterfinal helped Lafayette reach the final four for the fourth consecutive season.
M: Grace Hensley, senior, Ladue
Hensley scored at least two goals in every game for the Rams, finishing with 58 goals and 25 assists and placing in the top-15 in the area in total points. Her excellence in obtaining draws and scoring timely goals helped Ladue go 14-4, its best winning percentage since 2012.
D: Mariella Pellmann, junior, Belleville West
Pellmann led the Maroons in caused turnovers and interceptions while scooping up 78 ground balls. Due to injuries within the team, Pellmann shifted to offense and scored 23 of her 30 goals in the last seven games, including five in a sectional quarterfinal to earn all-sectional honors.
D: Anna Lochhead, senior, MICDS
Lochhead used her speed and savvy to secure 37 ground balls and cause 21 turnovers for the state champion Rams. She also scored five goals and secured 16 draw controls while solidifying a defense that yielded only 4.3 goals per game and did not allow more than eight in any game.
G: Autumn Lesher, senior, Eureka
An all-American and all-state selection, Lesher placed fifth in GAA (7.14) and backstopped Eureka to 14 wins, eight by a one-goal margin. She turned away 14 of 20 shots against John Burroughs and 12 of 18 against Lafayette, both resulting in 7-6 victories.
2021 All-Metro girls lacrosse third team
A: Grace Hibey, senior, Cor Jesu
Hibey scored 62 goals and added 14 assists for a Cor Jesu team that rode an eight-game winning streak into the playoffs. She scored seven goals against both Parkway West and Nerinx Hall and placed in the top-20 in the area in goals and points.
A: Sarah Brinkmann, senior, Nerinx Hall
Brinkmann led the Markers in goals (48), assists (22), draw controls (66), ground balls (46) and caused turnovers (17). She scored four goals in playoff games against Francis Howell and against MICDS and was an honorable mention all-state selection.
A: Caitlyn McDermott, junior, Parkway South
McDermott scored 44 goals, and her 48 assists led the area in that category. Her 92 points placed her seventh in the area and helped the Patriots accrue a 12-6 overall record, the most wins for the program since 2008.
A: Lydia Cornett, senior, St. Dominic
Cornett scored 81 goals and accumulated 103 points, one of three area players to reach the 100-point mark. She was not involved in draws until the ninth game, yet she led the Crusaders with 36 draw controls and 31 ground balls. She will continue playing at Missouri Baptist.
A: Mackenzie Tavares, junior, Belleville West
Tavares led the Maroons with 41 goals and 56 ground balls, earning honorable mention all-state recognition in Illinois. Despite only taking draws for the final 10 games of the season, she earned 65 draw controls and placed eighth in the area in draw controls per game.
M: Kharis Perona, senior, Westminster
Perona led the Wildcats in goals (58), draw controls (79) and ground balls (46). She scored nine goals in a game twice and earned at least five draw controls 11 times. She earned academic all-American and honorable mention all-state recognition.
M: Paige Rawitscher, junior, Clayton
Rawitscher led the area with 96 goals, accounting for 72.1 percent of the goals scored by the Greyhounds. She led Clayton with 71 draw controls and 30 ground balls and earned honorable mention all-state.
M: Helen Bae, junior, Pattonville
Playing on an injured ankle most of the season, Bae led the Pirates with 63 goals and 87 points helping Pattonville earn a 13-4 overall record. In the midfield, she grabbed 78 draw controls and 77 ground balls and garnered honorable mention all-state recognition.
M: Emily Lally, senior, St. Joseph’s
Lally led the Angels in goals (56) and assists (35), and her 91 points ranked eighth in the area. She scooped 71 ground balls, accumulated 10 draw controls in a game against Villa Duchesne and earned honorable mention all-state.
M/D: Haley Ritchie, junior, Eureka
A defender by trade, Ritchie found success wherever she played. She led the Wildcats in ground balls (46) and caused turnovers (35) while controlling 44 draws and scoring 30 goals. She earned honorable mention all-state.
D: Amber Petersen, sophomore, MICDS
A true shut-down defender, Petersen was tasked with guarding the best offensive player on the opposing team. She held first-team All-Metro attackers Ellie Marshall, Riley King and Allison Fields to one goal apiece and led MICDS with 26 caused turnovers.
G: Rachel Livak, freshman, Parkway West
Livak made 234 saves, 52 more than any other area goalie, and her .588 save percentage was third best. A catcher on the Parkway West softball team, Livak provided the backstop for 14 Longhorns wins, compiling a 6-1 record in one-goal games.
