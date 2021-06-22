Villa Duchesne attacker Ellie Marshall politely nodded the first time she heard the term.

She was a sophomore preparing to play a lacrosse game against John Burroughs when a Bombers’ player told her that she would be “faceguarded.”

“I didn’t know what she meant,” Marshall said.

In the ultimate show of respect, the Bombers removed a defender from her normal duties and positioned her inches away from Marshall with instructions to ignore the ball to cloak the Villa Duchesne sophomore all over the field.

“She was facing me, she wouldn’t talk and she just followed me around,” Marshall said.

“I thought, ‘This is awkward.’ ”

Having never seen the tactic employed and unsure of what to do, Marshall withdrew to a corner of the field, allowed herself to become a non-factor in the game and was held scoreless.

“It was horrible,” Marshall said. “I remember thinking, ‘I hope this never happens again.’ ”

It did happen again.

In fact, Marshall was faceguarded in every game she played as a senior this spring. But despite facing defenses specifically designed to stop her, Marshall led all area players in scoring with 137 points — 30 more than the second-highest total.

She scored 94 goals and dished out 43 assists while leading Villa Duchesne to a 16-2 record and the first Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association championship game appearance in program history.

Marshall is the 2021 Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls lacrosse player of the year.

The evolution from a player relegated to the corner of the field to a confident point-producer required patience and teamwork.

“There wasn’t a game this year that she was not faceguarded and she still scored 94 goals, which speaks for itself,” Villa Duchesne coach Sydney Tomaso said. “She learned to come out of it on her own and she taught other players how to work with her.”

One of those players was sophomore Gigi Edwards, who in her first season playing lacrosse finished second in the area with 46 assists.

Edwards credited Marshall with helping her understand how to work in tandem with a player enduring a faceguard.

“Ellie can see the whole field and she is the quarterback of our team,” Edwards said. “She guided me throughout all of my plays, and she helped me grow as a lacrosse player.”

As a freshman in 2018, Marshall scored 53 goals — 21 in her last four games. She continued that torrid pace as a sophomore, netting 38 goals in her first seven games before John Burroughs devised its faceguarding strategy to stop her.

“I still laugh about it to this day,” Marshall said. “At first it was horrible, but I learned to work with it.”

The ability to work with it eventually gave Marshall the last laugh.

She tallied at least seven points in 13 of her first 15 games this season, including pouring in 11 goals in regular season meetings against Nerinx Hall and Lafayette. Her 7.6 points per game average led the area and her 5.2 goals per game average ranked second.

“The first couple of minutes I’ll figure out how tight (the defender) is playing me, and I’ll see how hard I need to work to get out of (the faceguard),” Marshall said. “I really learned how to work myself into the play and how to make room for my teammates.”

As a sophomore, Marshall scored 88 goals and led the area in goals per game and points per game, but Villa Duchesne finished the season with a 7-8 record and easily was bounced from the playoffs in the second round by Cor Jesu 17-2.

Without a junior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marshall approached her senior season with gratitude and an increased sense of purpose. She made a concerted effort to instill confidence in new, young varsity players like Edwards and sophomore Kagan Mills.

“As an underclassman, it’s scary to shoot and the goalie gets it and now it’s a turnover, but I told them that we won’t be mad, we just need everyone to step up,” Marshall said.

That confidence became crucial during the Saints’ playoff run.

Edwards scored three goals in a playoff win against Parkway Central, Mills scored four times in a quarterfinal victory against Parkway West and senior Izzy Cancila deposited four into the cage in a state semifinal win over Lafayette.

“Someone would always step up," Marshall said. "They got more confident as the season went on and we started playing much better. It was really enjoyable."

Villa Duchesne rode a 14-game winning streak into the state championship game, where MICDS devised the ultimate plan to stop Marshall — to not allow the Saints to possess the ball.

The Rams won 17 successive draws and allowed Marshall one goal, one assist and plenty of idle time waiting behind the restraining line in an 11-6 victory to secure their sixth championship in eight seasons.

The Saints’ runner-up finish ended a remarkable three years for Marshall, who scored 235 goals, added 93 assists and collected 105 ground balls while captaining Villa Duchesne into uncharted territory.

This fall, Marshall will attend the University of Mississippi and major in special education. At first, she does not plan to play lacrosse in any capacity due to injuries to both of her feet in need of healing.

“I am getting injured a lot, but I love lacrosse, and I don’t think I’m ready to be done yet,” Marshall said.

While she rests her feet, Marshall plans to engage in another favorite activity — completing puzzles.

She has the satisfaction of knowing her most challenging puzzle — how to defeat a faceguarding defense — already has been solved.

