All-Metro girls lacrosse player of the year: Rickers engineers outstanding season to lead MICDS to repeat championship

Olivia Rickers is a math and science whiz.

From statistics to chemistry to psychology, Rickers excelled in the most difficult math and science courses offered at MICDS.

She did not realize those three subjects would play such an impactful role during her senior lacrosse season.

Named both an All-American and an Academic All-American by USA Lacrosse, MICDS senior Olivia Rickers is the 2022 Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls lacrosse player of the year.

Statistics only partly explain the excellence of Rickers. She led the area with 134 draw controls and led the talented Rams in goals (65), ground balls (71), caused turnovers (35) and interceptions (5).

The numbers became downright absurd as the games increased in importance.

In the Rams’ first three playoff games, Rickers scored 14 goals and earned 31 draw controls as MICDS advanced to the state title game with a chance to repeat as Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state champion.

“I would describe Olivia as a ‘gamer,’ ” MICDS coach Kate Haffenreffer said. “She’s always going the extra mile and playing at nothing less than lightning speed. That's what makes it so difficult to stop her.”

Rickers, whose mother Amanda won two national championships in women’s lacrosse at the University of Virginia, began playing lacrosse in third grade when her family moved from Connecticut to St. Louis.

She also played volleyball, basketball and ran cross country, but lacrosse became her passion, and she burst onto the high school scene during the 2021 postseason when she scored 20 goals, including seven in an 11-6 victory against Villa Duchesne in the state championship game.

“In the regular season, we were always ahead by a good amount, so I didn’t necessarily need to do what I did during the playoffs, but in the playoffs, the other team always scored before us once or twice, and that lit a fire in me,” Rickers said.

Rickers rekindled that competitive fire as a senior, notably in an April 14 visit from nationally ranked Memphis Hutchison, a team with several highly touted, college recruits.

“I just wanted to prove that I could do it too, that I could go against top players,” Rickers said.

Rickers stuffed the stat sheet with five goals, six draw controls, seven ground balls and three caused turnovers in a narrow 13-12 loss to the eventual state runner-up in Tennessee.

One week later, MICDS took a 21-game in-state winning streak to Eureka, where Rickers encountered her first face-guarding defense, a tactic employed to eliminate a player from the action by not allowing her to catch the ball.

Rickers did not score, and MICDS lost 7-6.

“That game was very frustrating for me. I didn’t know what to do,” Rickers said. “The only chance for me to score was to get the ball on defense and sprint down the field, but three people would pick me up eventually. It was stressful.”

One week before the playoffs began, MICDS suffered a second in-state defeat in an 8-7 loss to Lafayette. Suddenly, a repeat state championship was anything but a foregone conclusion.

“Honestly, I was a little worried, but both losses were only by one goal, and I had a lot of faith in our team,” Rickers said. “We had so many practices, so many days dedicated to team bonding, that I knew when the playoffs came, the team would step it up and work together.”

That chemistry was fostered by the captaincy of Rickers.

“I loved giving pregame hype-up speeches,” Rickers said. “We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores, and our chemistry came together when it needed it to in the end. We all were working as a team, and we wanted to win for each other.”

The chemistry on the field was helped by the emergence of freshman Hattie Sloane. With Sloane taking the draw, the quick-footed, relentless Rickers could now position herself outside the draw circle and outrace opponents to 50-50 balls.

In the state semifinal against John Burroughs, the changes around the draw circle produced a considerable possession time advantage for MICDS and a 12-6 victory.

“Having (Sloane) on the circle really helped,” Rickers said.

It set up a rematch with Eureka for the state title, and Rickers needed to prepare mentally for the team that had shut her out earlier in the season.

She leaned on her understanding of psychology.

“I fully expected to get face guarded again. They did it before and it worked, so I figured they would do it again,” Rickers said. “I felt like my only chance to score against Eureka was to get the draw and sprint down the field.”

In the championship game, MICDS trailed 2-1 at halftime and Rickers barely touched the ball.

But in the second half, the “gamer” inserted herself into the flow without forcing it. She collected ground balls, controlled draws, made crisp passes and created opportunities for her teammates to shine. MICDS scored six goals and won 7-2.

“She was face guarded in the hopes of shutting her down, but there's no shutting down Olivia,” Haffenreffer said. “She knew her role. She trusted that we had plenty of other goal scorers on the team, and she knew that her goal was to work her tail off to get us possession of the ball and set her teammates up for scoring, which she did.”

Against Eureka, Rickers was forced into a much different role than she had played during her seven-goal championship performance against Villa Duchesne the previous year, but the satisfaction of winning a state title was the same.

“Last year, it was my sense of accomplishment. This year it was team accomplishment,” Rickers said. “They’re both great feelings.”

Rickers will utilize her love of math and science to study engineering at Purdue University this fall. She intends to concentrate on academics and join student organizations before deciding whether to play club lacrosse in the future.

She leaves a young group of MICDS teammates with a shining example of how to perform at the highest level while maintaining a team-first approach and having fun.

“As a coach, you can only hope to have players like Olivia come through your program. Players that play with such heart and grit with just a side of goofy,” Haffenreffer said. “I have no doubt she rubbed off on those underclassmen in only the best of ways.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.