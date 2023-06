Produced a dominant final season for the third-place Chargers, racking up All-American, first-team all-state and Metro Women's Athletic Association player of the year honors. Led Cor Jesu with 56 goals and ranked second with 76 points. She was sixth in the area with 93 draw controls, tied for seventh with 59 ground balls and eighth with 32 caused turnovers. Loeffelman has signed to play lacrosse at Rockhurst.