Forced to sit out the first five games with a wrist injury, Mabry returned to lead the Wildcats to the Incarnate Word Tournament championship with 11 goals in three games. Mabry, an All-State performer who will play lacrosse at Rockhurst University next season, led Westminster in goals (47) and points (63).