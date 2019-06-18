Subscribe for 99¢
Transferring to Villa midway through her freshman year, Marshall became fully acclimated this season, scoring 10 or more goals four different times, highlighted by a 14-goal outburst against Nerinx Hall. An All-State selection, Marshall led the metro area in both goals per game (6.2) and points per game (8.2).