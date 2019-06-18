Subscribe for 99¢
Lauren Koesterer, Cor Jesu lacrosse

Named an All-State performer, Koesterer led Cor Jesu in goals (49), points (60) and draw controls (44), helping the Chargers to an 11-3 record. A focal point of opposing defenses, she maintained incredible consistency, recording at least three goals in Cor Jesu’s first 12 contests.