Bursting onto the scene in 2019, Scheller credited a new mental approach for her excellent sophomore season, finishing fifth in the area in goals (79), second in assists (39) and third in total points (118). An All-State selection, Scheller helped Lafayette to a 21-1 season record and a third-place finish in the MSLA state tournament.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro water polo player of the year: Kreienkamp brushes off disappointment to lead SLUH to fifth successive title
-
All-Metro baseball player of the year: Schmidt leads Borgia on magical run to landmark championship
-
All-Metro baseball pitcher of the year: Boyer was the ace who dealt up a state title for Edwardsville
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years