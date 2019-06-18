Subscribe for 99¢
Bursting onto the scene in 2019, Scheller credited a new mental approach for her excellent sophomore season, finishing fifth in the area in goals (79), second in assists (39) and third in total points (118). An All-State selection, Scheller helped Lafayette to a 21-1 season record and a third-place finish in the MSLA state tournament.