Audra Yoder, senior, Marquette By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 23, 2023 Compiled a strong offensive season at attacker. Yoder was one point off the team lead with 45 points on 14 goals and 31 assists. She has signed to play lacrosse at Rockhurst.