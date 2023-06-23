It was a record-setting season for the All-American, Academic All-American and first-team all-state selection as she became Eureka's career leader in points and assists with one year still to go. Boulay became the only Wildcats player with 200 or more career points and just the second with at least 100 points in a season, as she ranked fifth in the area in goals (64), second in assists (42) and fourth in points (106) to help lead Eureka to its second consecutive Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association runner-up finish.