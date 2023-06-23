Cate Figge, freshman, Cor Jesu By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 23, 2023 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Snagged an all-state honorable mention spot at attacker in her inaugural season. Figge totaled a team-high 80 points on 49 goals and 31 assists for the third-place Chargers. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro girls lacrosse third team