 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D: Ali Phillips, senior, Eureka

  • 0
Ali Phillips, Eureka

Ali Phillips, Eureka lacrosse

Combined blazing speed and deft stickwork to lead a dominant Eureka defense, earning all-state status. Phillips often raced the ball end to end to alleviate pressure while earning 67 draw controls, 50 ground balls and causing 31 turnovers as the Wildcats yielded seven goals or fewer in all 20 games. She will play lacrosse at St. Leo.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News