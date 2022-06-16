D: Ali Phillips, senior, Eureka

Combined blazing speed and deft stickwork to lead a dominant Eureka defense, earning all-state status. Phillips often raced the ball end to end to alleviate pressure while earning 67 draw controls, 50 ground balls and causing 31 turnovers as the Wildcats yielded seven goals or fewer in all 20 games. She will play lacrosse at St. Leo.
Ben Vessa
