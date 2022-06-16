D: Amber Petersen, senior, MICDS

Collected 27 ground balls and caused 20 turnovers while tasked with guarding the top offensive player of the opposition. Petersen anchored a defense that surrendered just 4.1 goals per game against in-state opponents.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today