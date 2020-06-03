D: Brittney Tucker, Westminster

Graduation year: 2016
A two-time, first-team All-Metro selection, Tucker earned All-State recognition as a senior by gathering 34 ground balls, making 20 interceptions and forcing 28 turnovers while scoring four goals as a defender. Tucker gathered 114 ground balls in her career and was instrumental in a turnaround of fortune for the Wildcats as they won 27 games over her final two seasons after winning just two games in 2012.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.