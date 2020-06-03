D: Brittney Tucker, Westminster
0 comments

D: Brittney Tucker, Westminster

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Brittney Tucker, Westminster

Brittney Tucker, Westminster

Graduation year: 2016

A two-time, first-team All-Metro selection, Tucker earned All-State recognition as a senior by gathering 34 ground balls, making 20 interceptions and forcing 28 turnovers while scoring four goals as a defender. Tucker gathered 114 ground balls in her career and was instrumental in a turnaround of fortune for the Wildcats as they won 27 games over her final two seasons after winning just two games in 2012.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports