D: Cameron Crews, Summit

Graduation year: 2019
Anchoring a defense that surrendered only 5.52 goals per game, Crews helped Summit claim the first state championship won by a Missouri public school in 19 years in 2019. She gathered 142 ground balls and caused 79 turnovers in three seasons, becoming the first Missouri player whose primary position was defense ever to be named first-team All-American. Crews is currently a defender for the University of Alabama-Huntsville.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.