D: Emma Simmons, senior, Lafayette

Scooped 38 ground balls and caused 21 turnovers to earn all-state status. Simmons led a Lancers’ defense that yielded only 6.6 goals during in-state play. In the postseason, she collected five ground balls against Westminster and caused five turnovers against Summit.

News