D: Emma Simmons, senior, Lafayette

Scooped 38 ground balls and caused 21 turnovers to earn all-state status. Simmons led a Lancers’ defense that yielded only 6.6 goals during in-state play. In the postseason, she collected five ground balls against Westminster and caused five turnovers against Summit.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
