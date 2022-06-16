 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D: Esther Gbloeese, senior, Pattonville

Collected 32 ground balls and caused 21 turnovers, earning all-state recognition. Gbloeese helped the Pirates win five of their final six games, leading a defensive unit that surrendered only 7 goals per game during that span.

