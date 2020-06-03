D: Jennifer Williams, MICDS
Jennifer Williams, MICDS

Jennifer Williams, MICDS

Jennifer Williams, MICDS lacrosse

Graduation year: 2018

The All-Metro player of the year in 2018, Williams scored 112 goals, dished out 45 assists and secured 216 draw controls in three seasons as a lacrosse starter, earning All-American status as a senior. She also played defense on the Rams’ ice hockey team, and her toughness and leadership transferred to the lacrosse field as a dominating force for two championships. She is currently a midfielder on the University of Vermont lacrosse team. 

