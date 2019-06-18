A three-year varsity starter, McWhirter captained an Angels’ defensive corps that surrendered nine goals or fewer in 12 of its last 14 games. An All-State player, McWhirter scored 16 goals, as St. Joseph’s marched to a state runner-up finish. She will be continuing her lacrosse career at DePauw University.
