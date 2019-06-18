The first defender in the state of Missouri to be named a first-team All-American, Crews anchored a Summit defense that allowed six or fewer goals in 13 of 19 games. She recorded assists in both the semifinal and championship games, leading the Falcons to their first MSLA state title in school history.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro water polo player of the year: Kreienkamp brushes off disappointment to lead SLUH to fifth successive title
-
All-Metro baseball player of the year: Schmidt leads Borgia on magical run to landmark championship
-
All-Metro baseball pitcher of the year: Boyer was the ace who dealt up a state title for Edwardsville
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years