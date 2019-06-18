Winner of the prestigious Jackie Pitts Award for outstanding work on the field, in school and in the community, Martin led the Chargers in caused turnovers and ground balls. The All-State defender captained a unit that allowed only 29 goals through its first seven games, en route to an 11-3 overall record and a state quarterfinal appearance.
