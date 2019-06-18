An outstanding defender, Lofgren led the Longhorns with 69 ground balls, 26 caused turnovers and 13 interceptions. Her offensive efficiency was equally impressive, scoring 20 goals on just 28 shot attempts as she earned All-State recognition.
