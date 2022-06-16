 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

G: Kendall Curry, junior, MICDS

  • 0
Kendall Curry, MICDS

Kendall Curry, MICDS lacrosse

Ranked second in the area in goals against average (5.85) and fifth in save percentage (.594) for the state champion Rams, earning all-state status. Curry saved 23 of 31 shots at the final four, recording a 15-save masterpiece against John Burroughs in the semifinal and holding an explosive Eureka offense to two goals in the title game.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News