G: Kendall Curry, junior, MICDS

Ranked second in the area in goals against average (5.85) and fifth in save percentage (.594) for the state champion Rams, earning all-state status. Curry saved 23 of 31 shots at the final four, recording a 15-save masterpiece against John Burroughs in the semifinal and holding an explosive Eureka offense to two goals in the title game.
Ben Vessa
