G: Natalie Avise, junior, Parkway South

Led the area in save percentage (.635), ranked third in goals against average (5.94) and fourth in total saves (186). Avise recorded double-digit saves in 10 games, including 19-save performances against Summit and St. Joseph’s.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today