G: Rachel Livak, freshman, Parkway West

Livak made 234 saves, 52 more than any other area goalie, and her .588 save percentage was third best. A catcher on the Parkway West softball team, Livak provided the backstop for 14 Longhorns wins, compiling a 6-1 record in one-goal games.