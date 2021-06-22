 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
G: Rachel Livak, freshman, Parkway West
0 comments

G: Rachel Livak, freshman, Parkway West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Livak made 234 saves, 52 more than any other area goalie, and her .588 save percentage was third best. A catcher on the Parkway West softball team, Livak provided the backstop for 14 Longhorns wins, compiling a 6-1 record in one-goal games.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports