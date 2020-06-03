GK: Tabatha Saake, Parkway West

Graduation year: 2016
A four-year starter, Saake made 926 career saves, ranking first or second in total saves every season. As a junior, her 281 saves were 89 more than the next goalie. As a senior, she earned All-American status with 236 saves and a .559 save percentage. Saake was the starting goalie at Maryville University before the season was cut short after five games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
