Kaylee Gross, senior, Eureka By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 23, 2023 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kaylee Gross, Eureka Was named a first-team all-state and first-team Suburban Conference Yellow Pool defender for the state runner-up Wildcats. Gross finished tied for fifth in the area with 33 caused turnovers. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro girls lacrosse first team