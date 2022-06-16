 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Alex Johnson, senior, MICDS

Played attack, midfield and defense while accumulating 48 goals, 28 assists and 39 ground balls. Johnson, who scored impactful goals in both the semifinal and championship games, will play lacrosse at Rhodes College in Memphis.

