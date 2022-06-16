M: Anna Loeffelman, junior, Cor Jesu

Led the Chargers in assists (20), draw controls (61), and caused turnovers (13), earning Metro Women’s Athletic Association player of the year. Loeffelman also excelled in the classroom and was named to the USA Lacrosse All-Academic team.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today