M: Anna Loeffelman, junior, Cor Jesu

Led the Chargers in assists (20), draw controls (61), and caused turnovers (13), earning Metro Women’s Athletic Association player of the year. Loeffelman also excelled in the classroom and was named to the USA Lacrosse All-Academic team.

