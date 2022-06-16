M: Ansley Hails, senior, Lafayette

Placed seventh in the area in total draw controls (97), while collecting 43 ground balls and causing 27 turnovers, earning All-American status. Hails excelled in all aspects for the Lancers, contributing 48 goals and a team-leading 18 assists while being named to the All-Academic team by USA Lacrosse.
Ben Vessa
