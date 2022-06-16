 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Ansley Hails, senior, Lafayette

Ansley Hails, Lafayette

Ansley Hails, Lafayette lacrosse

Placed seventh in the area in total draw controls (97), while collecting 43 ground balls and causing 27 turnovers, earning All-American status. Hails excelled in all aspects for the Lancers, contributing 48 goals and a team-leading 18 assists while being named to the All-Academic team by USA Lacrosse.

