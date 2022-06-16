M: Cameron Flynn, senior, Zumwalt United

Averaged 6.3 goals, 8.3 points, and 8.3 draw controls per game, helping Zumwalt United earn an 8-1 overall record. Flynn scored 57 goals in nine games, including 13 against Oakville and nine against both Fox and Lindbergh. She will play lacrosse at Colorado Mesa.
Ben Vessa
