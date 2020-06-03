M: Cate Camenzind, Kirkwood

Graduation year: 2019
The only player of the decade to earn All-American status three times, Camenzind used her outstanding quickness, craftiness and stamina to score 280 goals and add 102 assists during a stellar career. As a sophomore, she led the area in scoring with 120 points and guided the Pioneers to a state semifinal berth. She is currently a member of the Georgetown women’s lacrosse team.
