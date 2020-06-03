M: Charlotte Martin, John Burroughs

Graduation year: 2012
The 2012 All-Metro player of the year, Martin was a key cog in three state championships, including the Bombers’ perfect 17-0 campaign during her senior season. She accumulated 213 goals and 86 assists during a lacrosse career that twice included All-American status. Martin was also a first-team All-Decade performer in field hockey and twice earned second team All-Big Ten honors as a member of the Northwestern University field hockey team.
