M/D: Anna Lochhead, senior, MICDS

Placed second on the Rams in ground balls (49) draw controls (45) and caused turnovers (29). Lochhead also added 25 goals, including eight during a playoff run that culminated in the seventh state title in nine years for the Rams. She will play field hockey at Colgate.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today