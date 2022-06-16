M/D: Anna Lochhead, senior, MICDS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anna Lochhead, senior, MICDS

Placed second on the Rams in ground balls (49) draw controls (45) and caused turnovers (29). Lochhead also added 25 goals, including eight during a playoff run that culminated in the seventh state title in nine years for the Rams. She will play field hockey at Colgate.

News