M/D: Dorothy Fife, senior, Lindbergh

Led the Flyers in draw controls (76), ground balls (57), caused turnovers (32) and interceptions (9) to earn all-state recognition. Fife added 31 goals and 14 assists in helping Lindbergh secure a program-best 16-2 overall record. She will play field hockey at Maryville.

News