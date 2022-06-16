M/D: Dorothy Fife, senior, Lindbergh

Led the Flyers in draw controls (76), ground balls (57), caused turnovers (32) and interceptions (9) to earn all-state recognition. Fife added 31 goals and 14 assists in helping Lindbergh secure a program-best 16-2 overall record. She will play field hockey at Maryville.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today