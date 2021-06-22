M/D: Haley Ritchie, junior, Eureka Jun 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A defender by trade, Ritchie found success wherever she played. She led the Wildcats in ground balls (46) and caused turnovers (35) while controlling 44 draws and scoring 30 goals. She earned honorable mention all-state. 0 comments Tags Defender Success Wildcat Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Lacrosse 2021 All-Metro girls lacrosse third team 1 hr ago