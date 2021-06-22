 Skip to main content
M/D: Haley Ritchie, junior, Eureka
M/D: Haley Ritchie, junior, Eureka

A defender by trade, Ritchie found success wherever she played. She led the Wildcats in ground balls (46) and caused turnovers (35) while controlling 44 draws and scoring 30 goals. She earned honorable mention all-state.

