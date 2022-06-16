 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M/D: Haley Ritchie, senior, Eureka

Earned team highs in draw controls (79), caused turnovers (47) and ground balls (56), earning All-American status. Ritchie, who mastered the art of drawing charges, set the Eureka career record for caused turnovers while adding 42 goals in helping the Wildcats achieve a second-place state finish, the highest in program history. She will play lacrosse at Grand Valley State.

