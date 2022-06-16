M/D: Haley Ritchie, senior, Eureka

Earned team highs in draw controls (79), caused turnovers (47) and ground balls (56), earning All-American status. Ritchie, who mastered the art of drawing charges, set the Eureka career record for caused turnovers while adding 42 goals in helping the Wildcats achieve a second-place state finish, the highest in program history. She will play lacrosse at Grand Valley State.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
