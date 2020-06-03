M/D: Kristen Weber, St. Joseph’s
0 comments

M/D: Kristen Weber, St. Joseph’s

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2017

The 2017 Jackie Pitts Award winner, Weber scored 43 goals, scooped 114 ground balls and caused 37 turnovers during a senior season that earned All-American status. She tallied 154 goals and 52 assists during a decorated high school career that also included being named the 2016 All-Metro field hockey player of the year. She currently plays field hockey at Holy Cross.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports