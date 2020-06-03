M/D: Kristen Weber, St. Joseph’s

Graduation year: 2017
The 2017 Jackie Pitts Award winner, Weber scored 43 goals, scooped 114 ground balls and caused 37 turnovers during a senior season that earned All-American status. She tallied 154 goals and 52 assists during a decorated high school career that also included being named the 2016 All-Metro field hockey player of the year. She currently plays field hockey at Holy Cross.
