M: Dana DiPasquale, Barat
M: Dana DiPasquale, Barat

Graduation year: 2014

DiPasquale scored 206 goals and added 111 assists in her career, becoming the all-time leading scorer at Barat. As a senior, she led the Eagles to a 12-2 record with an area-leading 61 assists and 135 points earning All-Metro and All-State recognition for the second time. At McKendree University, she became the school’s all-time leader in assists and points.

