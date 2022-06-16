M: Ella Lowry, sophomore, Wentzville

Ranked third in the area in goals per game (6.0) and points per game (6.8), earning all-state status. Lowry tallied at least four goals in every game for a total of 78 while tying for eighth in the area in draw controls per game (5.3). Her excellence in late-game situations helped Wentzville earn a 12-1 overall record, the best mark in program history.
