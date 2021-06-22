 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M: Emily Lally, senior, St. Joseph’s
0 comments

M: Emily Lally, senior, St. Joseph’s

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lally led the Angels in goals (56) and assists (35), and her 91 points ranked eighth in the area. She scooped 71 ground balls, accumulated 10 draw controls in a game against Villa Duchesne and earned honorable mention all-state.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports