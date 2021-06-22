M: Emily Lally, senior, St. Joseph’s Jun 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lally led the Angels in goals (56) and assists (35), and her 91 points ranked eighth in the area. She scooped 71 ground balls, accumulated 10 draw controls in a game against Villa Duchesne and earned honorable mention all-state. 0 comments Tags Emily Lally Ground Ball Eighth Game Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Lacrosse 2021 All-Metro girls lacrosse third team 1 hr ago