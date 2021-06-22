M: Grace Pottebaum, junior, John Burroughs Jun 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pottebaum placed second in the area, collecting 120 ground balls for an average of eight per game. She scored 29 goals, added 20 assists and earned all-state recognition. Pottebaum will play field hockey at UNC-Chapel Hill upon graduation. 0 comments Tags Grace Pottebaum Assist Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Lacrosse 2021 All-Metro girls lacrosse second team 1 hr ago