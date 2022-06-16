M: Grace Pottebaum, senior, John Burroughs

Led the area with 6.61 ground balls per game and 49 caused turnovers, earning All-American status. Pottebaum, who collected at least four ground balls in every game, added 27 goals, 12 assists and 68 draw controls to help John Burroughs earn a third-place state finish. She will play field hockey at the University of North Carolina.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today