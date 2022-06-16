 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Grace Pottebaum, senior, John Burroughs

Grace Pottebaum, John Burroughs

Grace Pottebaum, John Burroughs lacrosse

Led the area with 6.61 ground balls per game and 49 caused turnovers, earning All-American status. Pottebaum, who collected at least four ground balls in every game, added 27 goals, 12 assists and 68 draw controls to help John Burroughs earn a third-place state finish. She will play field hockey at the University of North Carolina.

